Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) to “Buy”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 6,300 ($82.32).

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price (up previously from GBX 5,000 ($65.33)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,117.78 ($93.01).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,145 ($80.30) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a one year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion and a PE ratio of 20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 100.20 ($1.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $70.50. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) per share, with a total value of £4,608 ($6,021.17). Also, insider Elane Stock acquired 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,233 ($81.45) per share, for a total transaction of £115,933.80 ($151,488.04).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

