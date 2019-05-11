Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vonovia (VNA) a €53.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €51.50 ($59.88) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.60 ($61.16) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.27 ($58.45).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €48.00 ($55.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 1 year high of €47.28 ($54.98).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

