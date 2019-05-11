Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $990.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Paypal to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $3,371,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 553,821 shares in the company, valued at $62,238,403.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,521 shares of company stock worth $29,966,837. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.69.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

