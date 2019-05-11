Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 686,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

In other Kandi Technologies Group news, CEO Xiaoming Hu bought 137,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $756,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $178,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

