JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Envestnet (ENV) to Neutral

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

ENV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Envestnet to $64.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,983. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $71,056.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,975.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Depina sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $342,164.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,335 shares of company stock worth $4,559,261 in the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Envestnet by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Envestnet by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.