JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (UN01) a €24.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.97 ($27.87).

UN01 opened at €26.35 ($30.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Uniper has a 1-year low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 1-year high of €27.74 ($32.26).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

