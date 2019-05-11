Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes $39,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15,239.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,844,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5,347.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,195,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,496,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $160.71 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.89 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

