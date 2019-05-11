Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $5.32 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (CSX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.68. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other CSX news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,997.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on CSX to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

