Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 160 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33,036.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,272,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $490,827,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,049,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,005 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $159,783,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,228,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,246,108,000 after acquiring an additional 763,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho lowered Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.

Shares of SPG opened at $175.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $152.50 and a 1 year high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

