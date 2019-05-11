John C. Rickel Buys 5,000 Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Director John C. Rickel acquired 5,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of USX stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $285.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $415.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.32 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
