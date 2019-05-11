John C. Rickel Buys 5,000 Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Director John C. Rickel acquired 5,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of USX stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $285.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $415.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.32 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 47.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 52.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 142,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 63,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 42.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

