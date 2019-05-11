Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s FY2019 Earnings (CMPGY)

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get COMPASS GRP PLC/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMPGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS GRP PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of CMPGY opened at $22.28 on Friday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.