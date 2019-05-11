Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OUTKY)

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Get OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR alerts:

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.