JBS S A/S (JBSAY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of JBS S A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

OTCMKTS JBSAY opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. JBS S A/S has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

JBS S A/S Company Profile

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

