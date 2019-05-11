Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,314,900 Shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281,544 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,314,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $41,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,224 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $14,426,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $4,300,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tapestry from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

