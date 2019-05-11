Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $47,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rachel Lord sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $1,648,342.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,346 shares of company stock valued at $39,030,645. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $573.00 to $529.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.38.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $463.00 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $557.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

