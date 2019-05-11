Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 205.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Jeffrey Harris sold 10,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $545,584.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,381,245.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN opened at $52.11 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark set a $66.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Sidoti set a $73.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

