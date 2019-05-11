James Scott Kreutzer Sells 630 Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) Stock

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) COO James Scott Kreutzer sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $37,132.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Scott Kreutzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, James Scott Kreutzer sold 1,159 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $65,668.94.

On Monday, April 8th, James Scott Kreutzer sold 630 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $38,159.10.

On Monday, April 1st, James Scott Kreutzer sold 2,069 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $118,843.36.

NASDAQ CTRA traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 188,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,194. ConturaEnergyInc . has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $572.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 48.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

