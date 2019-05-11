JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JAKK. Zacks Investment Research lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on JAKKS Pacific to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

JAKK stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,453. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.44). JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 57.60% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $70.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 97,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 989,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 97,196 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

