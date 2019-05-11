JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 9200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.44). JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 57.60% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $70.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.
The stock has a market cap of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74.
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
