Jack Henry & Associates’ (JKHY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $159.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

“We reiterate our Overweight and PT of $159 after attending their Analyst day. The company is benefitting from tailwinds including new core wins, less termination fees, & healthy demand backdrop. We believe the tailwinds imply a positive bias. Margins are expected to expand over the long term as redundant platforms are retired. The business appears to be on solid footing while making technological progress.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JKHY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $134.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $119.30 and a 52 week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $380.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.45 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.57%.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $585,798.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,475.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total transaction of $999,218.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,821,147.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,623 shares of company stock worth $1,945,586. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

