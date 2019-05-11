Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

ITRN opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $711.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 34.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

