iShares US Technology ETF (IYW) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $196.85 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $148.42 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

