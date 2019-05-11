iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Stake Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,910,346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,654,000 after buying an additional 971,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,866,000 after buying an additional 305,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,937,000 after buying an additional 207,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,353,000 after purchasing an additional 155,260 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $179.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

