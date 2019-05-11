iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Shares Sold by TMD & Associates Inc.

TMD & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 44.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 6.3% of TMD & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TMD & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $89.83 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

