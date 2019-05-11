iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Stake Decreased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 87.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 775.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39,680 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

