iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) Position Cut by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,169.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,232,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

