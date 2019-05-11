Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Irhythm Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Irhythm Technologies to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $70.06 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $5,325,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 20,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,820,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,823 shares of company stock valued at $9,628,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,952,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 194,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

