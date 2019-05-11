Investment Partners LTD. Invests $461,000 in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP) Stock

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 9,994.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,210,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 164.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 209,230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,243,000 after acquiring an additional 191,435 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 486,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,173,000.

STIP opened at $99.90 on Friday. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 52-week low of $1,750.00 and a 52-week high of $2,005.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

