Investment House LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,802.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,507 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,012 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 47.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,437 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,225,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $2,987,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,493,590. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/investment-house-llc-takes-503000-position-in-electronic-arts-inc-ea.html.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.