Invacio Price Tops $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Invacio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. Invacio has a total market cap of $398,206.00 and approximately $3,452.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invacio has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.01769328 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006244 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000241 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004369 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001126 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000557 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Invacio

INV is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 36,961,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,438,865 tokens. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

