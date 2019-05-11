inTEST (INTT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $5.33. 216,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,099. inTEST has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $9.44.

INTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

