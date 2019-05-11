Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) Given a €2.15 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €2.48 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €2.90 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.60 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.30 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.45 ($2.85).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

