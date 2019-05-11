Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) President Sells $117,112.95 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $117,112.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Benjamin Jackson sold 4,854 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $363,758.76.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,363. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,636,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

