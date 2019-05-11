Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million.

NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,220. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

