Insider Selling: Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) General Counsel Sells 16,898 Shares of Stock

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $378,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,455. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.37.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.91 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.84%. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

