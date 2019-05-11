Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Director Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.52, for a total transaction of $2,503,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benson Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.83, for a total transaction of $2,599,555.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.15, for a total transaction of $2,551,275.00.

Shares of TFX opened at $302.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $309.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $613.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teleflex by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 127,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

