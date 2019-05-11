Insider Selling: Kansas City Southern (KSU) CMO Sells 11,837 Shares of Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 11,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $1,449,440.65. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KSU stock opened at $120.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

