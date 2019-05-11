Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (FIVN) Director Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael Burkland sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $14,994,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Burkland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Burkland sold 30,660 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $1,543,731.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Michael Burkland sold 3,400 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $182,104.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Burkland sold 15,300 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $795,906.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Burkland sold 1,700 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $95,217.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Burkland sold 18,700 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $1,012,605.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Burkland sold 20,400 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $1,106,088.00.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price objective on Five9 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five9 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Five9 by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,804,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/insider-selling-five9-inc-fivn-director-sells-300000-shares-of-stock.html.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.