Insider Buying: Pendal Group Ltd (PDL) Insider Buys 1,560 Shares of Stock

Pendal Group Ltd (ASX:PDL) insider Deborah Page acquired 1,560 shares of Pendal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.69 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,996.40 ($8,508.09).
Shares of Pendal Group stock opened at A$7.59 ($5.38) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. Pendal Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$7.37 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of A$10.48 ($7.43).
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Pendal Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.
About Pendal Group
Pendal Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager the firm provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, multi-assets and balanced mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.
