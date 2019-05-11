Insider Buying: Aptinyx Inc (APTX) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 100,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $386,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aptinyx stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Aptinyx Inc has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.44.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $87,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aptinyx to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

