Ingredion (INGR) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.50.

Ingredion stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $82.32 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 10,975.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,498,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $58,054,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,714,000 after purchasing an additional 540,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,085,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,659,000 after purchasing an additional 437,284 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Ingredion by 1,249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 395,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,545,000 after purchasing an additional 366,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

