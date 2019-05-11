Infineon Technologies (IFXA) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.21 ($25.83).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

