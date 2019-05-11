Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $352,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In other news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $48.19 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

