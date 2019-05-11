iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00009317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC and Binance. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $50.48 million and $1.31 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Upbit, Binance, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

