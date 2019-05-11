IDEX Co. (IEX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

IDEX has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDEX to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $154.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. IDEX has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $159.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.38 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $1,649,373.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,255 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $322,510.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,510.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,950 shares of company stock valued at $16,936,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.44.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

