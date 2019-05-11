Identiv (INVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 million.

NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,370. Identiv has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVE. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Identiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Identiv stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Identiv worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

