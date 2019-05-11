IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

IBERIABANK has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. IBERIABANK has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IBERIABANK to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. IBERIABANK has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

In related news, insider Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $77,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus R. Cooper II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.24 per share, with a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,551 shares of company stock valued at $195,319 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

