Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.47.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.51 and a 12 month high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$464.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$428.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.439999975890412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

