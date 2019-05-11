HubSpot (HUBS) Price Target Raised to $205.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUBS. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on HubSpot from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on HubSpot from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens set a $198.00 price target on HubSpot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.53.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.68. The company had a trading volume of 447,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,382. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $186.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.47 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $4,662,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,545,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,312,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total value of $689,880.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,112.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,896 shares of company stock worth $14,700,297. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

