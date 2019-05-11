Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.9% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $174.30 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $1,113,969.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $3,261,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,215 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,005.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $8,896,852. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/hotaling-investment-management-llc-has-2-87-million-stake-in-accenture-plc-acn.html.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.